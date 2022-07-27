MILAN, Tenn. – The Milan No-Till Field Day hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is the largest no-till event in the nation, drawing in thousands of people. Notable among the crowd are the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the military while also working in agriculture. These attendees are invited to share in a meal during the field day.

The Tennessee Farmer-Veteran Picnic is an event hosted by Tennessee AgrAbility, which educates and assists Tennessee’s farmers, farm workers and their family members with disabilities so they can increase their independence and productivity. The picnic, held at 12 p.m. CDT at the Milan No-Till Field Day, is available to those in agriculture who are veterans and individuals who are currently serving but have plans to become involved in agriculture after their military duty.

“This picnic is to say thank you to those who have served twice: military and agriculture”, says Joetta White, area specialist with UT-TSU Extension. “Even if they have backyard chickens or a garden to feed their family, they are welcome. They will also learn about programs that may be of interest to them as a veteran.”

You must be registered to attend the picnic, which will be under a tent with fans. The meal is sponsored by TN Pork Producers, FarmSpace, Farm Credit Mid-America and TN Cattleman’s. To RSVP call 731-414-9586 or email Joetta White at jwhit102@utk.edu.

For more information about Teneessee AgrAbility visit agrability.tennessee.edu.

The 2022 Milan No-Till Field Day will be Thursday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT at the UT AgResearch and Education Center at Milan, located at 3A Ledbetter Gate Road, Milan, Tennessee. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and is also available online at milannotill.tennessee.edu. Tours will also be available online following the field day event. Note that Tour P, no-till basics, and Tour Q, natural resource management, will only be available online.

Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.