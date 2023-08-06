Tennessee Fisher House is a “home away from home” for families of Veterans

undergoing treatment at a VA Medical Center. Visit www.TennesseeFisherHouse.org for more information on this all-volunteer support organization for families of Veterans.

The Tennessee Fisher House Foundation is an IRS 501-c-3 that receives donations and

oversees the needs of Tennessee Fisher House. Currently the Tennessee Fisher House

Foundation manages House needs families of Veterans at the VA Murfreesboro and the VA

Nashville. Ground was broken for the VA Memphis Fisher House on July 10, 2023, with an

anticipated opening in April 2024.

The newly elected 2023-2024 Tennessee Fisher House Foundation Officers are:

President Dana Kizer-Shands of Murfreesboro-Director, Customer Success, Specialty Physician

Office Cardinal Health;

Vice President Lou Ferraro of Murfreesboro-Retired Major General US Air Force;

Immediate Past President Tom Allard of Shelbyville-Operations Manager Walmart Supply Chain;

Secretary Cliff Hardy of Mt Juliet-Key Account Manager United Rentals;

Treasurer Joe Baltz of Mt. Juliet-Strategic Accounts Manager United Rentals;



Board Members:

Phil Barnett of Murfreesboro-Retired Captain, US Navy;

Bill Griggs of Bell Buckle-Retired, Griggs & Maloney Engineering;

Brandon Hulette of Franklin-Associate Professor Vanderbilt University;

John Ivy of Germantown-Retired Goodyear;

John Rollyson of Murfreesboro-Retired Engineer US Army Corp of Engineers;

Niki Vendur of Murfreesboro-Account Executive for Platinum Cargo Logistics;

Ron Wright of Murfreesboro-Retired General Dentist.



Qualifying House Guest (must live at least 50 miles from the Fisher House) receive gratis

lodging, meals, and other amenities such as 12 suites each with a private bedroom and

handicap accessible bathroom in the 10,000 square foot facility. All are professionally furnished and decorated. Families share common areas that include a dual kitchen, communal living, dining and family rooms, a patio and library. The Tennessee Fisher House Manager Rebecca Wood can be reached at 615-225-5758.



Fisher House Foundation currently operates 95 Houses and is on a “March to 100”. Visit

their website at www.FisherHouse.org for more information. Fisher House has provided over 12 million days of free lodging. In serving over 455,000 families, they have saved those families over $575 Million. Because a family’s love is good medicine, Tennessee Fisher House Foundation helps families of Veterans only worry about their loved one.