NASHVILLE—Tennessee House Democratic Caucus members are calling for prayer and peaceful protests in Memphis tonight as the city braces for the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Memphis city officials say body cam video documenting how 5 Memphis Police officers beat, tased and pepper sprayed Nichols earlier this month will be released at 6:00 PM tonight. He had been pulled over for reckless driving and died three days later from his injuries. All five officers were fired, then later arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Minority Leader Karen Camper says tonight our thoughts should be with the family. Camper said, “I am asking all Memphians to come together to console the Nichols family through prayer to heal their personal pain; and to also pray for our city and those that are also seeking justice.”

Memphis Representative Antonio Parkinson echoed Camper saying, “we must continue to keep the family of Tyre Nichols in prayer. These are the beginning stages of what will be a long and arduous journey for them and for our city.”

“Now is the time for the city to come together as one,” long-time Memphis Representative Joe Towns stated. “We need to respect the wishes of Mr. Nichols’ mother and respond to this terrible tragedy in a calm and non-violent way. I’d also like to commend how quickly the police department moved to fire the officers and how fast the District Attorney’s office moved to indictment them. They have moved with unparalleled speed to get justice for Tyre Nichols.”

Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville added, “We are confident that DA Steve Mulroy will ably use the full power of his office to demand and seek the justice that Mr. Nichols’ family and community deserves. The entire House Democratic Caucus will be lifting the family and the entire city of Memphis up in our prayers from across the state”