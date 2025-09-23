Tennessee Recovery Coalition Launches at Maury County Recovery Fest

Columbia, Tenn. – The Tennessee Recovery Coalition, a newly formed network of statewide professional, high-quality recovery residence operators and addiction treatment specialists, made its first public appearance at the Maury County Recovery Fest on Saturday, September 20.

With a commitment to providing hope, healing and education, the Tennessee Recovery Coalition sponsored the annual event, helping inform the public about the crucial role that recovery and sober living facilities play in public health and safety.

“When those passionate about recovery band together, it only strengthens our entire community,” said Mary Linden Salter, executive director of the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug & other Addiction Services. “The Tennessee Recovery Coalition’s mission coincides with our own, and we wish them continued success.”

Shawn Baker, co-founder of Freeman Recovery Center, a founding member of the Tennessee Recovery Coalition, was pleased with the successful launch, “We are thankful for everybody that made today special. It was an incredible opportunity for our coalition to sponsor such a wonderful event.”

As the Tennessee Recovery Coalition continues to expand its footprint, Delta Recovery – a substance use treatment center in Columbia – has officially joined the growing association, spearheading its Maury County Chapter.

“The Tennessee Recovery Coalition presents a tremendous opportunity for operators to come together and set a high standard for recovery,” said Matthew White, executive director of Delta Recovery. “We are looking forward to making a difference in the lives of all Tennesseans.”