Tennessee Secretary of State Named One of Middle Tennessee’s Top Workplaces

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessean honored the Tennessee Secretary of State as one of the Top Workplaces for the second year in a row.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a top workplace again this year,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We strive to attract, retain and inspire the best team in state government. Our people are the driving force behind our success, and I’m honored to help develop and lead our strong team.”

The Tennessee Department of State is one of the most functionally diverse departments in state government with oversight of elections, the state library and archives, administrative law judges, and business and charitable filings.

“Each day our team works to exceed the expectations of our customers, by operating at the highest levels of accuracy, cost-effectiveness and accountability in a customer-centered environment,” said Secretary Hargett.

The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee surveys. These anonymous surveys measured engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization.

Employee feedback was gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of job satisfaction and employee engagement, including company leadership, communication, career opportunities, working environment, managerial skills, pay and benefits.

For more information about the Top Workplaces 2020, please visit https://www.tennessean.com/.