Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Senator-elect Bill Hagerty, Announce They’ll Vote to Oppose Electoral College Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty have announced they will vote to oppose the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.

Blackburn and Hagerty will be joined by nine other senators and senator-elects, including Texas senator Ted Cruz.

They are calling for Congress to appoint an electoral commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election results in states where the Trump campaign has disputed the results.

The group claims the 2020 election featured “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities,” despite the fact that Attorney General William Barr has publicly announced the Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread fraud.

Blackburn and Hagerty released a joint statement Saturday morning, saying in part, ““American democracy relies on the consent of the governed. Allegations of voter fraud, irregularities and unconstitutional actions diminish public confidence in what should be a free, fair and transparent process. Protecting the integrity of the electoral process is paramount to preserving trust and legitimacy in the final outcome.”

Tennessee Democratic Party chair Mary Mancini released a statement addressing the decision: