Tennessee Titans rookies bring smiles to pediatric patients in hospital visit

The 2026 Titans rookie class — 19 players — recently visited with patients and families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The morning was filled with smiles and laughter as players joined children and their families to enjoy games, crafts, temporary tattoos and a photo booth.

The rookies’ visit to Monroe Carell comes after the Titans recently announced Vanderbilt Health at the Official Healthcare Provider of the Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium, bringing together two community leaders for initiatives centered around Monroe Carell and community youth sports.

As part of the partnership with Vanderbilt Health, the new Nissan Stadium will feature a family terrace “supported by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.”

Rookie Fernando Carmona, a guard for the Titans, shared that it was an amazing day to hang out with children at Monroe Carell and do good for the community.

“It’s about providing a smile for the kids when times are a little bit rough, but just knowing there is always a positive in life, and we’re all going through our own things,” Carmona said. “Being able to provide that smile to them makes my world, and I am sure that it means the world to them.” The Monroe Carell visit marked the second of three community events for the rookie class. Other stops included volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank and Northwest Family YMCA.