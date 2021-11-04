Tennessee Tribune writer Janice Malone was featured in NewsMax. Read the full article by Tamar Fleishman below.

By Tamar Fleishman
Thursday, 28 October 2021

In today’s blog, we’ll interview Janice Malone.

Malone has worked as an entertainment reporter/journalist for print, radio, television and internet broadcasting. She was entertainment editor for a legendary African American weekly newspaper in Nashville for more than a decade.

Malone is currently the host and producer of Film Festival Radio Show, a weekly syndicated radio show on KSHP 1400 Talk Radio in Las Vegas and on XM Sirius Radio Network's Tubox 470.

She serves on the advisory board of LA’s Bel Air Film Festival and was introduced to internet broadcasting by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

But people are not merely what they do, but more importantly, who they are.

I first met Janice on a press trip to the Appalachian part of Ohio. We were staying in our own cabins without cell service, 10 miles apart. Just 20 miles away in West Virginia, a horrific kidnapping and torture crime was discovered with racial overtones. The perpetrators were on the lam. Janice arranged for us to instead stay at the leader’s multi-bedroom cabin for a big pajama party. We were instant BFFs.

One time we were on a press trip in Sweden, when Janice noticed a 7-Eleven store. She mentioned it might be interesting to check out for her readers. The trip leader went off on her! The leader argued that 7-Eleven wasn’t a part of Swedish culture and that we were forbidden to write about it.

Naturally, Janice and I snuck off to the 7-11. It was so cool and had uniquely Swedish touches, like bins of bulk penny candies, including Swedish fish (which they just call “fish”).

I interviewed Janice by phone.

At the beginning of 2020, I was amazed to see a picture you posted: traveling on a plane back from California, wearing a mask. You were the first person I saw wear one and I thought, “That new illness must be really prevalent over there.” I felt sorry for you!

I had just recovered from the flu myself. I wasn’t taking any chances, so that’s why I wore the mask and the gloves. I feel like I did have Covid, because everything they gave me for the flu didn’t work. What did work was homeopathic remedies, I made my own juices. (Whatever it was) just left.

How did you decide to move from Nashville to Las Vegas?

I thought there would be better personal opportunities and the international nature of the entertainment artists who come in, diverse genres.

I know you were very close to your mom, and you lost her not long ago. What life lessons did she teach you?

She taught me a lot about not giving up. She belonged to the Church of God in Christ. She always said, “Whatever you do, don’t give up on God.”

My dad was a pastor. He said, “Your mom, she didn’t take no mess off of nobody!”

She was very no-nonsense. She felt that if you “let yourself go” a little with values, it’s all downhill from there.

My grandfather – her father – was half white, half American Indian. He was a minister and a baseball player and because everybody knew his background, he had to play for the Negro League. He started up a chapter of the NAACP in that small region of Texas. He lived to be almost 100.

I got baptized in the Jordan River, it wasn’t planned. It was amazing!2

Where are some places you would like to go when traveling is a little easier?

I’ve never been to Niagara Falls or Catalina Island. But I really think I’d love to do a radio show live from Mar-a-Lago!

It has such international appeal, President Trump owns it, some of the world’s most renowned names from sports, politics, entertainment have been there. It seems like it would be a beautiful setting. It’s a household name around the world, like the Taj Mahal!

You keep up with everything that’s cutting edge in culture, to interview the hottest celebrities. How do you immerse yourself in all that?

I have one foot in technology and one foot in traditional media.

So, you have some favorite Newsmax shows. Tell me about them!

I enjoy watching Greg Kelly: he doesn’t mind showing his compassion.

For example, his segments “Black Lives Do Matter” — Greg’s somber demeanor is so heartfelt and obvious, as he revealed details about the tragic shooting death of little 6-year-old Aniya Allen that occurred earlier this year in Minneapolis.

In today’s woke, cancel-culture and often overly politically correct society, I think it’s important that other ethnicities see an on-air news personality display this kind of genuineness on a conservative news platform.

Greg’s experience as a decorated veteran gives him a fearless style as a newsman. His delivery can often be reassuring and has a comforting tone that draws viewers in to hear what he has to say, especially during a crisis.

Rob Schmitt has a frankness that I look forward to watching—especially in his commentaries. He has a way of saying exactly what’s on his mind about the political and social issues of the world, without sounding overly brash or “preachy.”

He presents the facts from his perspective, with key video soundbites, providing visuals to further support his views. There are times when he blends in a twinge of humor, as he did with the “Political Theater Starring Kamala Harris” piece.

His delivery is very engaging and plausible, even when it’s a news topic that may be quite layered and complex. I often find myself eager to hear how Rob will dissect the story, but still manage to keep it all balanced for his audience. He’s definitely a hit among millennial viewers with his punchy style.

What do imagine for your show’s future?

I envision this show as becoming a nationally syndicated show or partner it again with another national broadcast outlet. The show currently has its share of A-list guests, but I plan on expanding it by producing multi-part entertainment radio specials. One of my heroines in radio is nighttime radio host and author DELILAH. I just admire so much the success she has shown, and I hope to one day emulate that kind of success.

Be sure to follow Janice’s career. Thanks for chatting Janice!