NASHVILLE, Tennessee – (November 1, 2021) – The Tennessee Tribune, the state’s largest minority newspaper, will recognize its 30-year milestone this year with a special celebratory event Sunday, Dec. 5, 2-6 p.m. at Lighthouse on the Lake, located at 133 Sanders Ferry Road in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The afternoon will feature guest speaker Dr. Benjamin Chavis, president of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and former president of the NAACP. Gospel music legend, Dr. Bobby Jones will emcee the affair.

The newspaper is building on the theme, “Pressing On: Celebrating 30 Years of Elevating Our Journey, Our Stories, Our Voices.” The Tennessee Tribune has proudly walked in the legacy and tradition of the Black press and has prepared and mentored dozens of next generation journalists for careers in the field by providing scholarships, training and hands-on experience, and internship opportunities. Further, the publication has been influential over the last three decades in sharing positive stories that highlight the contributions, challenges, and impact of the Black community; many stories of which other publications fail to tell.



“It has been a point of pride for us to serve communities across this state and to elevate those marginalized voices that need to and should be heard,” said Rosetta Miller Perry, founder and publisher, who started the newspaper in 1991.



Additionally, The Tennessee Tribune will open its store in the Nashville International Airport in November featuring more than 40 Black-owned vendors – a history-making feat. Those vendors will also be recognized as part of the newspapers’ 30 th anniversary.



“We know none of this work would be possible without the support of the community: our partners, family, friends and neighbors,” Miller Perry said. “There is no better time than now to support the Black press. Over the last year we have witnessed how important it is to recognize and raise the voices of marginalized communities, and the relevance of creating inclusive and equitable environments that open doors in which everyone can thrive.”



The celebration will consist of both an in-person and virtual format to accommodate concerns around COVID-19. Sponsorship opportunities are available at www.tntribune.com. Individual tickets may also be purchased online. Tickets for in-person attendance are limited and are $75 per person. Tickets to the virtual event are $30 per person. For more information, call (615) 321-3268.