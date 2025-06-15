Tennessee House Democrats Send Condolences to MN Shooting Victims

NASHVILLE— The following is a statement from State Representative John Ray Clemmons, Chairman of the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus, on the tragic shooting of two Minnesota Democratic State Lawmakers and their spouses today. MN State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed Saturday morning by a lone gunman. The gunman is suspected of also shooting MN State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife, both of whom are hospitalized.:

“We extend our love and sincere condolences to our fellow state legislators in Minnesota who were violently attacked, as well as their families and colleagues. We join them in there. Grief following today’s tragic events.

While we lack all the facts of these attacks, this incident should serve as a reminder of our duty, as public officials, not to abuse the power bestowed upon us or use our respective platforms to spread mis/disinformation and ignite divisive, dangerous political rhetoric. Such irresponsible conduct benefits no one and threatens all.”