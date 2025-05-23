Sen. London Lamar and Rep. John Ray Clemmons Blast Gov. Lee’s Voucher Expansion as “Welfare for the Wealthy” and “Taxpayer Giveaway”

MEMPHIS / NASHVILLE — As Governor Bill Lee’s private school voucher program begins accepting applications, two top Democratic leaders—Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Sen. London Lamar of Memphis and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. John Ray Clemmons of Nashville—are condemning the expansion as a taxpayer-funded giveaway that defunds public education and overwhelmingly benefits students already attending private schools.

On the eve of the application launch, Sen. Lamar denounced the program as a “billion-dollar boondoggle that shortchanges Tennessee’s public school students and teachers.”

“It’s a shame private school vouchers have made it this far. We’ve seen the evidence—vouchers drain public schools of resources, lead to worse outcomes for students, and waste millions in public tax dollars. The data is clear: Vouchers do not work,” said Sen. Lamar. “If wealthy families want to send their kids to private schools, that’s their right. But they shouldn’t expect the public to foot the bill. Tennessee’s public tax dollars belong in public schools—where those funds are subject to accountability, oversight and where every student is welcome.”

Rep. Clemmons echoed Lamar’s concerns, calling the program “welfare for the wealthy.”

“Gov. Lee continues to tout his scam as a way to provide parents with school choice,” Rep. Clemmons said, “when in reality it is nothing more than another opportunity for this governor to steer more taxpayer dollars out of our underfunded public schools into private bank accounts.”

The program offers $7,295 vouchers to 20,000 students for private school tuition and other education-related expenses. But critics say that’s far less than most private school tuition rates, making it unaffordable for many families unless they’re already wealthy.

Both legislators emphasized that this so-called “school choice” primarily benefits families already in private schools. Gov. Lee’s own education commissioner admitted in 2024 that 53% of students in the first voucher program had never been enrolled in public school. Research suggests that trend will continue. The fiscal note published on January 23, 2025, for the current voucher legislation estimates that at least 65% of vouchers will go to students already attending private school, with other projections placing that figure as high as 80%.

“It’s not school choice. It’s the school’s choice,” said Lamar. “Private schools can turn away students for any reason—disabilities, academic records, or simply because they aren’t ‘the right fit.’”

Clemmons agreed: “Private school administrators, the only ones with any actual choice here, will selectively thumb through the remaining applications to cherry-pick students and athletes they wish to accept. Those students they do accept will waive most federal and state protections that would otherwise ensure them of a quality education.”

Both legislators highlighted the program’s exclusionary nature. Many private schools have limited space, selective admissions, and are located far from rural communities. In addition, low-quality, unaccredited schools are already lining up to receive taxpayer dollars. For example, the fully online ZOHOR Academy USA—whose website lists a “Yahoo” email address—is among the voucher-eligible institutions. So is the Academy for Academic Excellence in Montgomery County, which has no website and hasn’t updated its Facebook page since August 2024.

The voucher expansion passed by the Republican supermajority is projected to cost taxpayers $1.1 billion over five years, with over $400 million in year one alone. Public schools are expected to lose $50.3 million in fiscal year 2027 due to student departures. Meanwhile, Tennessee ranks 47th in the country for per-student public school funding. Research from EdTrust Tennessee shows 51% of public school students will receive less per-student funding than voucher recipients.

States with similar programs offer cautionary tales. In Arizona, 75% of new voucher applicants were already in private school, and the program has opened a large hole in the state budget. Ohio has spent nearly $1 billion on vouchers and is now facing $650 million in cuts to public schools. In Arkansas, the governor proposed directing half of all new spending toward the state’s voucher program—leaving little room for other priorities.

“The damage Bill has done to our public schools is unconscionable,” said Clemmons. “He loves to brag that this voucher bill is his legacy. He’s 100% right—it will be. Nothing sums this guy up better than a scam that will harm students, de-fund public education, and expedite our state’s impending budget crisis. Bill Lee is going to leave this state in far worse shape than he found it, and our children and families will pay the price for years to come.”