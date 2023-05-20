Anner J. Echols, the CEO/producer and publisher is proud to launch the latest style edition of The Cover magazine. This edition highlights the importance of a health care worker whose desire is to look and feel good about herself after dedicating and sacrificing her love and time caring for others. It also showcases women in leadership positions. Because fashion is so important in today’s society we focused on beauty and style trans- forming the inner and outer beauty.

Gracing the front cover is Latoya Wofford, a native of Little Rock, AR and a dedicated health care worker, employed for over 18 years at the University of Arkansas for Med- ical Sciences (UAMS). Because of her love and sacrificing spirit as a health care worker Toya’s dream of becoming a print model for The Cover magazine became a reality.

Toya works a very busy schedule and needed a makeover, she was coached, trained

and transformed from head to toe by the beauty and style team at Dreamland Productions for The Cover magazine.

The Cover magazine will provide you with its compelling con- tent of beauty, fashions, entertainment, real life issues, healthy life- styles, celebrity news, rising stars and dreamers. The Cover mag- azine has also been produced to market and promote business owners; especially women own businesses.

The Cover is also published in print and dig- ital. For more information about advertising and subscribing to The Cover magazine or the Publisher and Producer, Anner J. Echols visit us at https://www.ajedreamland.co/the-cover-magazine or

call (901) 650- 4955.