The Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Delusion DEI

There is an all-out effort in America at every level in the public and private sectors to demonize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). If a plane crashes, wildfires burn in LA County, Beyoncé wins a Grammy, or a Black woman becomes Vice President, it’s because of DEI. This is an outright assault on DEI, which seeks to expand opportunities for competent, qualified segments of the population that are marginalized or disenfranchised.

At the federal level, anything vaguely associated with DEI is being trashed, vilified, and disqualified. Many state and local arms of government are in lockstep with treating DEI as the boogeyman, gutting programs designed to expand the talent pool. In the private sector, many companies for some reason are abandoning DEI initiatives that are designed to add value and variety to the corporation’s strategy for growth and development. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion highlight our differences, enabling us to expand our universe, reach new heights, and change the world for the better.

To gain some perspective on diversity, let’s look at Major League Baseball (MLB) in 1945. At that time, MLB was a fully segregated organization that only recruited and played Caucasian men. In 1947, Branch Rickey broke the color barrier in MLB by signing Jackie Robinson, a Black man, to the Brooklyn Dodgers. Before joining the Dodgers, Robinson played with the Kansas City Monarchs Negro League and then joined the Dodgers’ farm team, the Montreal Royals. Robinson led the way for more people of color in MLB, including Hank Aaron and many others.

Mr. Robinson expanded the MLB fan base, creating opportunities for men like Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, and Willie Mays. He is a prime example of the power of diversity—it is our strength and widens our lens so that we can see the world with more clarity and purpose. Was Jackie Robinson’s hire based on merit—Batting Average, Home Runs, Runs Batted In, Steals—or did he become a Brooklyn Dodger because of DEI? Clearly, Mr. Robinson’s qualifications were impeccable, and his signing drove another nail in Jim Crow’s coffin. Jackie Robinson brought clarity, excellence, productivity, and excitement to Major League Baseball.

The current assault on DEI in our Department of Defense is emblematic of the treatment of our brave, heroic Black Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. Where were Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion when Black men were not allowed to serve with white soldiers in the United States Armed Forces? Separate but not equal did not deter the Tuskegee Airmen from flying their missions, destroying German aircraft, and winning the war.

Racial segregation in the U.S. military was the law until President Truman enacted an executive order directing equality of treatment and opportunity for all the U.S. Armed Forces in 1948. Axing plans and efforts to include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in our military and other institutions is a step back and a recipe for failure. The Tuskegee Airmen remained separate and not equal, but throughout the war, their “Red Tail” Squadron served with honor and bravery, shooting down five opposition fighters in less than five minutes. The Tuskegee Airmen brought Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into the United States military, leading to victory in World War II.

Blatant, malicious attacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are unfounded, unfortunate distractions that keep us from addressing solutions to real challenges in our society. The DEI delusion results in the misallocation of valuable resources that diversity and inclusion manifest. As an example, Jackie Robinson’s presence in baseball elevated the game, widened the talent pool, and enhanced growth and development in Major League Baseball, “America’s Favorite Pastime.”

Daniel “Chappie” James, a Tuskegee Airman, became the first African American Air Force Four-Star General in 1975. He flew one hundred and one combat missions during the Korean conflict and seventy-eight missions in North Vietnam. Some would have you believe that DEI promotes hiring unqualified Black men at the expense of other qualified persons. This is absurd; DEI includes Women, Disabled, LGBTQ, Veterans, Asian Pacific, and other underrepresented citizens.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are what make America a great country when using differences to accentuate our strengths. Where were these detractors when Jim Crow laws and apartheid-style practices prevailed in America, especially in the South? Who called for an end to the White Citizens Councils (WCC) when they used every illegal tool in their arsenal to end school desegregation following the Brown v. Board of Education decision?

Inclusion, not exclusion, is the path forward. We’ve been down this road before—the DEI delusion is a distraction, and it will not prevail.