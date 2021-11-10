(Washington, DC)—In commemoration of The Links, Incorporated’s 75th anniversary, the organization’s philanthropic arm, The Links Foundation, Incorporated, will donate $75,000 to the UNCF. The gift will support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve, as well as help to preserve the legacy and ensure the financial viability of these institutional pillars in the Black community.



“We are mindful that this has been a challenging time for many of our HBCUs,” said Links National President Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, Ph.D. “It’s important, particularly now, that we show our support to those who are educating our next generation of leaders. During our 2019-2021 programming years, our chapters funded nearly 3,000 HBCU scholarships. This gift to the UNCF complements the work our chapters are already doing in their communities and further demonstrates The Links’ commitment to increasing the retention and graduation rates of students attending HBCUs.”



The Links has a long and rich history with UNCF dating back to 1972 when the organization donated $64,000 to the nation’s largest private scholarship provider to minority students. Subsequent gifts resulted in UNCF becoming The Links Foundation, Incorporated’s first million-dollar Legacy Grant recipient in 1984.



“The commitment and generosity of The Links are unmatched. Thank you for your continuous support of UNCF and historically Black colleges and universities. For nearly 50 years, we have remained partners in this mission to foster the success of HBCUs and their students. Our work is never-ending, we know no boundaries, and we know what is at stake, the future of our HBCUs, our students, our nation. I accept this gift with great humility and wish you continued success as we join in celebrating The Link’s 75th anniversary milestone” said Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D., president and CEO of UNCF.

The gift will be presented to President Lomax on Saturday, November 6, 2021 during The Links, Incorporated’s 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala and Concert, being headlined by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Patti LaBelle. The Gala and Concert is one of the signature events during The Links’ six-day virtual anniversary celebration. The Diamond Jubilee is proudly being sponsored by M Financial Group, AARP, AT&T, FedEx, Cadillac, Ochsner Health, Target, WK Kellogg Foundation, American Cancer Society, Anthem Foundation, Gilead Sciences, Georgia Pacific, Dove, and Crown Media.



About The Links Foundation, Incorporated

The Links Foundation, Incorporated, the philanthropic arm of The Links, Incorporated, has made more than $25 million dollars in charitable contributions since its founding. In 2018, The Links Foundation, Incorporated named its fifth $1 million grantee – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Other million-dollar grantees include UNCF, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational

Fund, Inc., the National Civil Rights Museum and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American Culture and History.