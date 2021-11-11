(Washington, DC) – From a small circle of nine friends in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to a premier international service organization of more than 16,000 civically-engaged professional women, The Links, Incorporated turns 75 on November 9. A week-long virtual celebration will bring together thousands for this historic milestone starting November 4. The Philadelphia (PA) Chapter, the organization’s first, will serve as honorary chair.



Among the featured events — the presentation of The Links Medal. Historically, the honor is bestowed upon an organization or institution that has made a signiﬁcant and positive impact in the lives and culture of African Americans, consistent with the vision, mission, and goals of The Links.



This year, The Links Medal, which was created by renowned sculptor and artist Ed Dwight, will be presented to the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).



“It is fitting that the Congressional Black Caucus receives this honor in our milestone year,” said Links National President Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, Ph.D. “For 50 years, the CBC has been known as the “Conscience of the Congress”, and we know that their transformational work has never been more critical than during this challenging time.”



Previous recipients of The Links Medal include EBONY magazine, the National Urban League, theNAACP, and the Executive Leadership Council.



During this celebratory week, Links members will also enjoy a variety of enriching activities to help strengthen their involvement in their communities as well as improve health outcomes by promoting The Links 75 Billion Steps Challenge.

Joining in the diamond-anniversary festivities are GRAMMY Award-winning entertainers, Philadelphians DJ Jazzy Jeff and Patti LaBelle, who will headline 75thAnniversaryDiamondJubileeGala andConcert.



The Links will also be joined by many sponsors who support National President Jeffries Leonard’s theme of Transforming Communities~ Fulfilling OurPurpose. They include M Financial Group, AARP, AT&T, FedEx, Cadillac, Ochsner Health, Target, WK Kellogg Foundation, American Cancer Society, Anthem Foundation, Gilead Sciences, Georgia Pacific, Dove, and Crown Media.



AboutTheLinks,Incorporated:The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. For more information, visit www.linksinc.org.