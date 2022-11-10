By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — Faith, compassion, education, service, and love. these are the five core values of The Mend House, a sober living community created by Founder and Executive Director, Reico Hopewell. Now a 501c3 organization, over the years since it began in 2015, over 2500 men have been able to rebuild their lives and transition back into mainstream society. It takes time to recover and at The Mend House there is time to recover, rebuild, and re-engage.

Addiction knows no age or color and men, ages eighteen and up, from all walks of life, dealing with alcohol and substance misuse, who are ready to change their lives can stay for up to two years. This is a safe, staple, and sober, living environment. Hopewell, a nationally drug and alcohol certified licensed counselor, understands how the temptation to return to habits you are trying to escape from can be even harder while living in that environment and trying to heal. The transitional living space he provides removes that barrier and at the same time, gives them counseling services, and offers opportunities for spiritual growth and opportunities to rebuild their lives in the areas of life skills, engaging in the community, getting educational help and gaining employment.

The opportunity to learn skills is given to every man through Hopewell’s Helping Hands Inc. LLC. HHH was specifically created to help with resume barriers and offers skill training and employment opportunities to do minor repairs and upgrades to homes and businesses.

“Sterl the Pearl” Henton

Well respected in the Knoxville community, Hopewell, who has been awarded the Metro Drug Coalitions Community Champion Award, held his annual food truck fundraiser on November 6th. The event drew hundreds from across the city to support his efforts, with Pastors, community and government officials joining the fun.

Internationally known, “Sterl the Pearl” Henton, who provides the hype for the University of Tennessee football and basketball games, even drove straight back from the UT game in Georgia to provide the music for a day of food, fun and fellowship.

More information about The Mend House can be found by calling 865-801-9061 or send email to themendhouse@gmail.com.