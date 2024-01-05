WASHINGTON – The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced a federal pardon for every American with a prior record of marijuana-related charges. The sweeping pardons mark a significant step towards justice for those negatively impacted by the decades-long ‘War on Drugs that has had a significantly disproportionate impact on the Black community.

In response to this news, Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, shared the following statement applauding the administration, calling for states to follow this precedent:

“For far too long, the criminalization of marijuana has been used as a weapon against Black America. In order to achieve true racial equity, it is paramount that marijuana-related offenses no longer serve as barriers to opportunities such as employment, housing, and education. This executive action is a pivotal step in rectifying the injustices perpetrated by outdated drug policies, setting a progressive precedent for future criminal justice reform. While we commend this significant gesture, the NAACP recognizes that there is more work to be done in achieving comprehensive criminal justice reform. We encourage states to make similar commitments to decriminalizing marijuana and addressing the root causes of systemic inequalities within the justice system. It’s time for us to all thrive, together.”