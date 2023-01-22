(TN Tribune) — Born and raised in the segregated South, Ernest Withers (1922-2007) captured over six decades of African American history that witnessed the height of the Civil Rights Movement and The Cold War. The Memphis, Tennessee, native photographed legendary icons, ranging from prominent activists like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and

Medgar Evers to musicians like Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, and B.B. King. Despite his commitment to truth-telling through photojournalism, Withers took a closely-guarded secret to his grave: for over a decade of his professional career, he worked for the FBI.

Emmy and Peabody Award winner Phil Bertelsen (“Who Killed Malcolm X?”)

tells the alluring story of Withers’ career—from his mom-and-pop photo shop

beginnings through the shocking revelations about his FBI cooperation.

Withers learned his craft while serving in the segregated U.S. Army during

WWII. Through dogged determination, talent, and courage, he established

himself as a photojournalist with unprecedented access to the movers and

shakers of Southern culture and politics. His camera snapped nearly 2 million

images, creating a photographic treasure trove of Black history from the

everyday to the momentous. The Montgomery Bus Boycott, the trial of

Emmett Till’s murderers, the desegregation of Little Rock High, the Memphis

sanitation strike, and the turbulent aftermath of Dr. King’s death were all

captured by a man whose boundless energy and work ethic put him on the

front lines of newsworthy events.



Withers’ images spread the word about civil rights and wrongs throughout the

nation, making him a hero in his hometown of Memphis. But that legacy was

shattered by a newspaper exposé published after his death, detailing years of

secret FBI service. Bertelsen gives voice to this work by interweaving archival

testimony from Withers’ FBI handler, agent William Lawrence, to whom

Withers reported and provided photographs and identification of key activists.



“The Picture Taker” includes interviews with Lawrence’s daughter as well as

activists close to Withers, including Rosetta Miller-Perry who, upon

discovering his work with the FBI, questions Withers’ intentions. Throughout

the documentary, the juxtaposition of Withers’ work—as witness,

photographer, and potential spy for the U.S. government—is explored within

the context of Withers’ coming-of-age in the Jim Crow South and the civic

upheavals which threatened that status quo.



“There is almost no one else in contemporary U.S. history who has chronicled

African American life with such depth and intimacy as Ernest Withers,” said

Bertelsen. “We set out to capture the complexity of Withers, from his

undeniable accomplishments and contributions to Black history, culture, and

journalism as a whole, to the underlying question of his work with the FBI and

how it impacts that legacy. We wanted to honor Withers’ work, his

community, and the labor of activists by using his photographs to convey the

realities of the segregated South for future generations.”



Described by The New York Times as “a compelling biography of Ernest

Withers” and “an engrossing watch,” “The Picture Taker” showcases Withers’

incredible photographic archive alongside testimonials from those closest to

him, providing an in-depth, multilayered account not only of Withers’ career,

but also of milestone moments in American history and the ongoing fight for

African American liberation.



