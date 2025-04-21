The SAVE Act is bad for America. The John Lewis Act is what we need.

The so-called SAVE Act would undermine voting rights and block many citizens from the ballot box.

Americans have come to rely on the promise that every citizen has the right to have their voice heard. But the U.S. House of Representatives largely erased that promise last week when, in a 220-208 vote, it passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. Don’t be fooled by its heroic-sounding name. This legislation aims to disenfranchise millions of voters, many of them people of color and women, and further concentrate power among those who are already powerful.

The law would require people looking to register to vote to provide passports or birth certificates — and, for citizens who don’t have those documents at their disposal, acquiring them costs both money and time. Thus, the so-called SAVE Act would undermine voting rights and block some citizens from the ballot box. The Center for American Progress reports that approximately 146 million American citizens don’t own a passport. But that’s not all. The bill would make it harder for the tens of millions of spouses who have changed their last names through marriage to vote because, for example, the name on their birth certificate won’t match the name they use to vote. And the SAVE Act’s in-person registration requirement would force roughly 60 million rural residents to drive far from home to become eligible to vote.

What will be next? Will we soon be forced to take literacy tests to prove our right to vote? Will voters be forced to pay a poll tax to cast their ballots?