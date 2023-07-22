Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The Tennessee State Conference NAACP denounces the scare tactics levied by the group referencing itself as “Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” as they left racial and hate literature at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church, Faith United M.B. Church and Bethel A.M.E. Church in the Columbia, TN area.

This attack on the serenity and sanctity of Black parishioners is nothing less than demonic. This brazen act is a reminder that in 1996 numerous black churches across Tennessee and the South East were burned and their parishioners left without a place of worship.

The fact that these cowardly night riders also left flyers at an apartment complex that has predominately African American tenants shows just how brazen the cowards are that “ride at night”. We are calling on Law Enforcement and all Elected Officials to denounce this cowardly act of terrorism and stay alert to insure that our places of worship are safe and secure.