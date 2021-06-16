The Truth For Many Republicans Is Optional

By Dr. James B. Ewers Jr.

The truth will set you free is a phrase we have heard in and out of places of worship during our lifetime. It creates a space in our minds where we are no longer held hostage by lies.

There is hope for our future because we are letting go of falsehoods and assertions that are wrong.

I have found in life that you tell a lie for so long that after a while you believe it.

Within the past five years, the truth has been put to the test. National leaders also invented new terms to go along with their basic lying.

Take for example, alternative truth. What in the world is an alternative truth?

Ask some members of the Republican Party and they will tell you. Initially, I heard this off the wall term from Rudy Giuliani and Kellyanne Conway. You remember them, don’t you?

This term in my opinion started the Big Lie stampede. The election results have been a constant sore spot with the Republican Party.

They cannot accept the election results and will not believe them.

Now some are saying Mr. T will be returning to the presidency in August. That is insane and almost criminal. He won’t be returning to the White House and just days ago he was suspended from Facebook until at least 2023.

A day that will arguably be known as one of the darkest days in American history is January 6, 2021.

That is the day a bunch of lunatics and backwards thinking supporters of the former president stormed the capitol.

It was in living color for America to see. We watched as men and women of ill repute defaced one of our most sacred structures.

House Republicans and Democrats were led to safety fearing for their lives. Mike Pence, vice president of the United States was among those taken to a secure area.

The result of this gruesome event left an everlasting stain on American democracy.

Shortly after this tragedy, a bi-partisan group of lawmakers wanted to convene a January 6th Commission to review the root causes of this incident.

Last week, the bi-partisan bill failed by a 54-35 vote

The Republican Senators did not want to hear the truth about themselves. They have been blinded by guilt and shame.

Instead of walking through the front door to face the truth, they chose to run through the back door and continue to lie.

Shame on them for not having the courage to be true representatives for the American people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans denial of the truth of the January 6th insurrection brings shame to the Senate. Republicans’ cowardice in rejecting the truth of that day makes our Capitol and country less safe.”

There is some discussion about creating a House-led commission. Of course, that plays into the sour hands of the Republicans who will bark that it is partisan and unfair.

The bad blood rendered by a specific group of Republicans is hurting the entire Republican Party.

Larry Hogan and Ashley Hinson are two Republicans who are philosophically opposed to the lunacy that Trump brings to the table. He is joined in his craziness by Graham and Cruz.

America, the truth will “trump” a lie. It has always been that way.

Do not fall for these T-led ways. They are headed in the wrong direction. Breathe a sigh of relief. He is not electable.

He is smelling fairy dust if he thinks he is coming back. Do not take a sniff.

Why? Because the truth is still the truth. It just has not set him free yet. It probably never will.