Third Wave May Not Hit More Children Than Adults In India, WHO Survey Indicates

NEW DELHI — A survey by the World Health Organization with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found that Covid-19 seroprevalence was 55.7 percent and 63.5 percent in the age group of below and above 18, respectively.

Seroprevalence studies or serosurveys estimate the share of the population that tests positive for antibodies using serology tests.

The survey, conducted in five states with a sample size of 10,000, indicates that the third wave of Covid-19 is unlikely to hit more children than adults in India.

AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria said that the outcome of the joint survey was “positive” but pointed out the need for a larger nationwide sample size for comprehensive results.

“From 10,000 [sample size], this is an analysis of only 4,509,” Guleria said. “One needs a larger sample size, and it has to represent the country for comprehensive results.”