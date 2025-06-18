This Alabama City’s First-Ever Black Councilwoman Receives Letter Calling Her N-Word, and That’s Not All

Michelle L. Watkins was elected to her position in 2024, making history as the first Black woman to be chosen for the role in North Huntsville’s District 1, according to Alabama A&M University. But months after the feat, Watkins became the victim of a racist prank when she received a letter calling her a slur and making fun of her natural hair.

After being sent the letter on June. 9, Watkins took to social media posing the heartbreaking question, “Is my hair nappy?” She continued in the caption saying, “I received this today through the mail at the City of Huntsville.”

The letter in question was addressed to “Michelle Watkins” on the sixth floor of Huntsville’s City Council office but did not include a return address. In full, it read “Dear, Please to try not acting like a dumb n****r in front of the camera!” before continuing, “Fix your nappy head!” The author of the bigoted letter then signed off, “Thanks, Tennessee Valley.”

To be expected, the act sparked outrage across the Huntsville community. Civil rights activists, Black residents and even the city’s mayor came to the defense of the HBCU graduate.

In a written statement obtained by WHNT, Mayor Tommy Battle condemned the act. “I saw the malicious attack on Council Member Michelle Watkins, and it makes me mad,” he said. “Our community is much better than what that message reflects. The City denounces this incident in the strongest terms. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Screenshot from Michelle L. Watkins

The Huntsville-Madison County NAACP Branch #5034 spoke out noting this is just another example of the ongoing racism plaguing the country. The branch called the letter “vile” before adding, “This act of hatred is not only a personal attack on a dedicated public servant, but also an assault on the values of equity, justice, and dignity that we, as a society, must uphold.”

The statement went on demanding a detailed investigation into the racist latter. “We call on local authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly and to hold those responsible accountable.” The organization also urged residents to continue to speak out against hate and unjust attacks on all people but especially Black Americans. “The Huntsville-Madison County NAACP Branch remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting civil rights and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of race, can live and lead without fear,” the statement said.

The sender has yet to be identified, according to reports. It’s unclear the motivation–outside of racism of course– behind the attack on Watkins.

This article was first published in The Root