This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Tennessee

MSN News
Nashville, TN—Recent surges of the Delta variant in much of the United States are attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy.
According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,760,000 Americans — or 10.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination when given the opportunity.
Nationwide, 16,360,000 people, 6.6% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 4,620,000, or 1.9%, are anti-vaccines in general. Additionally, 12,020,000 American adults, or 4.8% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.
In Tennessee, an estimated 871,800 adults, or 16.7%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 9.5% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 2.3% because they are against vaccination in general, and 6.8% because they distrust the government.
Perhaps due in part to pockets of resistance, Tennessee is struggling to vaccinate its population rapidly. So far, 38.3% of Tennessee’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 48.6% of all Americans.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 868,738 confirmed cases of the virus in the Tennessee, and a total of 12,583 residents have died as a result.
All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on July 14, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of July 9, 2021.
|State
|Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination
|Pop. currently fully vaccinated
|Total COVID-19 infections to date
|Total COVID-19 deaths to date
|Alabama
|18.2%
|33.3%
|553,476
|11,391
|Alaska
|20.3%
|44.1%
|68,674
|370
|Arizona
|11.2%
|44.6%
|898,283
|18,004
|Arkansas
|18.5%
|34.9%
|353,095
|5,933
|California
|5.1%
|50.9%
|3,721,006
|63,259
|Colorado
|9.7%
|53.4%
|560,419
|6,824
|Connecticut
|3.2%
|61.5%
|349,743
|8,278
|Delaware
|8.7%
|51.4%
|109,900
|1,695
|Florida
|12.2%
|47.3%
|2,350,730
|38,097
|Georgia
|14.3%
|37.5%
|1,137,560
|21,467
|Hawaii
|5.2%
|52.4%
|36,714
|515
|Idaho
|19.5%
|37.3%
|195,552
|2,162
|Illinois
|9.4%
|46.8%
|1,394,235
|25,733
|Indiana
|15.7%
|43.3%
|756,070
|13,892
|Iowa
|13.6%
|48.6%
|374,381
|6,149
|Kansas
|14.6%
|42.6%
|319,586
|5,166
|Kentucky
|17.4%
|44.3%
|466,244
|7,250
|Louisiana
|17.5%
|35.6%
|485,803
|10,765
|Maine
|13.1%
|62.7%
|69,192
|861
|Maryland
|7.4%
|57.1%
|462,835
|9,758
|Massachusetts
|4.8%
|62.4%
|710,519
|18,008
|Michigan
|12.7%
|47.7%
|1,001,153
|21,036
|Minnesota
|9.5%
|52.9%
|606,034
|7,708
|Mississippi
|18.1%
|33.2%
|323,641
|7,437
|Missouri
|11.1%
|39.7%
|627,804
|9,377
|Montana
|15.0%
|43.7%
|114,102
|1,671
|Nebraska
|11.1%
|48.3%
|225,069
|2,262
|Nevada
|8.4%
|43.5%
|336,562
|5,705
|New Hampshire
|10.9%
|57.3%
|99,652
|1,374
|New Jersey
|4.9%
|56.1%
|1,024,748
|26,490
|New Mexico
|8.3%
|55.6%
|205,996
|4,347
|New York
|7.9%
|54.9%
|2,116,107
|53,385
|North Carolina
|9.8%
|42.9%
|1,016,262
|13,460
|North Dakota
|22.1%
|39.4%
|110,808
|1,530
|Ohio
|15.0%
|45.4%
|1,113,006
|20,366
|Oklahoma
|16.7%
|39.2%
|460,131
|7,407
|Oregon
|10.5%
|54.9%
|209,764
|2,788
|Pennsylvania
|8.8%
|50.5%
|1,213,321
|27,718
|Rhode Island
|5.6%
|59.9%
|152,738
|2,730
|South Carolina
|16.3%
|39.9%
|598,809
|9,857
|South Dakota
|17.2%
|46.1%
|124,641
|2,039
|Tennessee
|16.7%
|38.3%
|868,738
|12,583
|Texas
|12.5%
|42.5%
|2,997,665
|51,384
|Utah
|11.3%
|38.6%
|417,653
|2,387
|Vermont
|4.7%
|66.1%
|22,848
|250
|Virginia
|6.1%
|52.9%
|681,890
|11,441
|Washington
|9.6%
|56.4%
|454,068
|5,973
|West Virginia
|21.9%
|38.4%
|164,346
|2,901
|Wisconsin
|13.6%
|50.7%
|678,232
|8,154
|Wyoming
|25.7%
|35.8%
|62,737
|751