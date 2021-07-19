The Tennessee Tribune
This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Tennessee

July 18, 2021 Article Submitted Featured, Tennessee Comments Off on This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Tennessee
Nashville, TN—Recent surges of the Delta variant in much of the United States are attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,760,000 Americans — or 10.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination when given the opportunity.

The majority of Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or they think that others would benefit more than themselves from a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 16,360,000 people, 6.6% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 4,620,000, or 1.9%, are anti-vaccines in general. Additionally, 12,020,000 American adults, or 4.8% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

In Tennessee, an estimated 871,800 adults, or 16.7%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 9.5% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 2.3% because they are against vaccination in general, and 6.8% because they distrust the government.

Perhaps due in part to pockets of resistance, Tennessee is struggling to vaccinate its population rapidly. So far, 38.3% of Tennessee’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 48.6% of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 868,738 confirmed cases of the virus in the Tennessee, and a total of 12,583 residents have died as a result.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on July 14, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of July 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it’s still getting worse).

State Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination Pop. currently fully vaccinated Total COVID-19 infections to date Total COVID-19 deaths to date
Alabama 18.2% 33.3% 553,476 11,391
Alaska 20.3% 44.1% 68,674 370
Arizona 11.2% 44.6% 898,283 18,004
Arkansas 18.5% 34.9% 353,095 5,933
California 5.1% 50.9% 3,721,006 63,259
Colorado 9.7% 53.4% 560,419 6,824
Connecticut 3.2% 61.5% 349,743 8,278
Delaware 8.7% 51.4% 109,900 1,695
Florida 12.2% 47.3% 2,350,730 38,097
Georgia 14.3% 37.5% 1,137,560 21,467
Hawaii 5.2% 52.4% 36,714 515
Idaho 19.5% 37.3% 195,552 2,162
Illinois 9.4% 46.8% 1,394,235 25,733
Indiana 15.7% 43.3% 756,070 13,892
Iowa 13.6% 48.6% 374,381 6,149
Kansas 14.6% 42.6% 319,586 5,166
Kentucky 17.4% 44.3% 466,244 7,250
Louisiana 17.5% 35.6% 485,803 10,765
Maine 13.1% 62.7% 69,192 861
Maryland 7.4% 57.1% 462,835 9,758
Massachusetts 4.8% 62.4% 710,519 18,008
Michigan 12.7% 47.7% 1,001,153 21,036
Minnesota 9.5% 52.9% 606,034 7,708
Mississippi 18.1% 33.2% 323,641 7,437
Missouri 11.1% 39.7% 627,804 9,377
Montana 15.0% 43.7% 114,102 1,671
Nebraska 11.1% 48.3% 225,069 2,262
Nevada 8.4% 43.5% 336,562 5,705
New Hampshire 10.9% 57.3% 99,652 1,374
New Jersey 4.9% 56.1% 1,024,748 26,490
New Mexico 8.3% 55.6% 205,996 4,347
New York 7.9% 54.9% 2,116,107 53,385
North Carolina 9.8% 42.9% 1,016,262 13,460
North Dakota 22.1% 39.4% 110,808 1,530
Ohio 15.0% 45.4% 1,113,006 20,366
Oklahoma 16.7% 39.2% 460,131 7,407
Oregon 10.5% 54.9% 209,764 2,788
Pennsylvania 8.8% 50.5% 1,213,321 27,718
Rhode Island 5.6% 59.9% 152,738 2,730
South Carolina 16.3% 39.9% 598,809 9,857
South Dakota 17.2% 46.1% 124,641 2,039
Tennessee 16.7% 38.3% 868,738 12,583
Texas 12.5% 42.5% 2,997,665 51,384
Utah 11.3% 38.6% 417,653 2,387
Vermont 4.7% 66.1% 22,848 250
Virginia 6.1% 52.9% 681,890 11,441
Washington 9.6% 56.4% 454,068 5,973
West Virginia 21.9% 38.4% 164,346 2,901
Wisconsin 13.6% 50.7% 678,232 8,154
Wyoming 25.7% 35.8% 62,737 751

