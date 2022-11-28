Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Creative Soulz Printing will host ‘Tis the Season Holiday Event , December 10, 2022, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. Their will be over 30 local vendors to shop from. There will also be food available for purchase and music to vibe to.

Aside from shopping, Santa will headline the event and be present to take photos for

the kids and family. This event is kid-friendly and will have activities for the

children, as well as giveaways.

During the event, we will also be showcasing our newly printed Nashville Black

Business Coupon Book. It features over 75 local businesses, with over $800 worth

of savings. Coupons include a variety of industries such as: bath and body, beauty,

fashion, food, business services, health and wellness, and more. A list of included

business can be requested on your behalf.

The event is free to the public. Organizers are asking for sock donations to

provide to Gideon’s Army non-profit organization for the holidays.

