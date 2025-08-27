Titans, WeGo team up for Titans Express game-day service

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans fans can once again ride the rails to home games this season as the team partners with WeGo Public Transit to operate the Titans Express special event train.

The train will run for all regular season home games, beginning in Lebanon and stopping at Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson before arriving at Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville about an hour before kickoff. A return trip to Lebanon will depart one hour after each game ends.

Round-trip tickets are $15 plus a $2 processing fee. Tickets must be purchased online at TicketsNashville.com at least one hour before departure, as they will not be sold onboard. Children age 4 and younger ride free but must sit in a parent’s lap. Weekday Star tickets and passes are not valid on the Titans Express.

Fans may park for free at outlying stations, tailgate at the stations and on the train, and bring small coolers to leave on board during the game. WeGo staff, however, will not be responsible for items left on the train.

Passengers needing special accommodations should call 615-862-5950 before their trip and provide their boarding location and number of travelers.