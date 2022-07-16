Maryville, TN – July 14, 2022 – NS4ed, a Tennessee-based educational technology provider (dedicated to helping all students attain successful futures through integrated career exploration and accessible labor market data), is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Boys’ Latin School of Philadelphia, a highly-respected charter school known for its superb support and development of college-bound students.

According to NS4ed CEO and founder Dr. Joseph L. Goins, “The Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia is recognized across the country for their innovative approach to building a community of college-bound, career-ready, and civically responsible critical thinkers. NS4ed is excited to play a role in supporting these efforts with our career-connected learning program, Pathway2Careers.” As a former math teacher, Dr. Goins appreciates innovative education programs engineered to put students first.

Both organizations were founded with a passion for reimagining how schools can develop models that yield mission-critical change. The NS4ed team moves with collective enthusiasm and shared purpose so every student can envision their ideal job, consider new possibilities for work, and begin developing academic and career pathways that take them forward. The shared alignment and high expectations have led to an initiative to introduce a career readiness solution that includes custom labor market data reporting, career exploration tools and coursework, career-connected mathematics curricula, and more.

Cultivating Career-Connected Pathways to Success for All Students

Education is on the cusp of a career-connected learning revolution. It is an exciting time to establish partnerships focused on engaging students with powerful learning methods connecting learning to careers. This model is recognized at the federal and state levels, from the USDOE’s recent “Growing Pathways to Success” initiative to other similar Calls-to-Action from educational research and public leaders, including Bain & Company’s 2022 report “Taking Flight: How to Maximize the Potential of Career-Connected Learning” and the “Career Ready PA” a Pennsylvania Department of Education state program facilitating “meaningful engagement in postsecondary education, in workforce training, in career pathways, and as responsible, involved citizens.” These programs highlight recognition of value, growth, and excitement surrounding career-connected learning and supporting pathways to success for all students.

Moreover, career-connected learning can help address systemic issues at the root of persistent equity gaps in American communities. “Not just do we want to incorporate career-connected learning, but we want to do it in a way that impacts equity gaps in society, and we want to do this by fostering career exploration, encouraging learners to persevere in algebra and geometry, and making high-value careers available to a broader range of young people. We are excited to work on behalf of Boys’ Latin School’s students,” explains Dr. Goins.

About Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia School

Boys’ Latin School in Philadelphia, PA, is a public charter school operating as a Local Education Agency (LEA). The school is recognized for its rigor, an award-winning after-school program, and as an outstanding college and future preparatory institution; 89% of students matriculate to college, and former graduates have earned admission to 290+ colleges and universities.

The school supports grades 6th through 12th, with an enrollment of 800 —325 middle-school students and 475 high-school students. Students apply to the school through a lottery system and attend free. Some demographics that characterize the student population include Race/Ethnicity, African American 93%; Economically Disadvantaged (FRL Rate) 62%; and Students with Disabilities 26%. Dr. William Hayes is the school’s, Chief Executive Officer.

About NS4ed

NS4ed is a Tennessee-based educational research and development company dedicated to negotiating education services for clients across TN and the United States. NS4ed’s mission is to help all students attain successful futures through career exploration. This is achieved through providing effective, vested, engaging sole source solutions in customized labor market data, career exploration tools, and mathematics & career-connected learning curricula. NS4ed invests in quality measures to ensure its innovative solutions provide exceptional student experience, comprehensive learning, and support best practices in teaching.

Since 2019, NS4ed’s Labor Market Navigator has been a vital tool for the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA). It helps educators identify high-value careers (both in-demand and high-wage) in their region. Navigating potential career pathways, researching high-value careers, and obtaining data vital for Perkins V funding are easy and accessible with the Labor Market Navigator. Data is region-specific, accessible, sortable, and includes equity information. When asked about the usefulness of the Labor Market Navigator dashboard, NS4ed’s TN client shared, “Actually, the TSBA dashboard is the foundational piece of our labor market data. Every CTE director I know utilizes it to create their state-required Comprehensive Local Needs Assessments. It is considered the ‘go-to’ resource.”

