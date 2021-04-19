TN Landmarks Go Purple in Honor of Crime Victim National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 18th-24th

Nashville TN (TN Tribune)– Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is lighting the state purple in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), Sunday, April 18 through 24.

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for Marsy’s Law for Tennessee. A recent TBI report shows the violent crime rate soared in Memphis in 2020 compared to 2019 – up nearly 25 percent. Knoxville Police reported a 40 percent increase in shootings resulting in injury in 2020. And in Chattanooga, police said there has been a sharp increase in gun violence.

Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is a constitutional amendment making its way through the legislature to strengthen the rights of crime victims in Tennessee’s state constitution.

Every night next week, several landmarks across the state will be glowing in purple lights as a reminder that crime victims should be entitled to equal rights and protections under the law, including:

Adopting Marsy’s Law in Tennessee will provide victims with the ability to assert the critical rights to which they are promised including:

The right to be treated with fairness for the victim’s safety, dignity, and privacy;

The right, upon request, to reasonable and timely notice of, and to be present at, all criminal public proceedings and all juvenile delinquency proceedings involving the accused;

The right to be heard in any proceeding involving release, plea, sentencing, disposition, and parole, as well as any public proceeding during which a right of the victim is implicated;

The right to be free from harassment, intimidation, and abuse throughout the criminal justice system, including reasonable protection from the accused or any person acting on behalf of the accused;

The right, upon request, to reasonable notice of any release or escape of an accused;

The right to refuse a request by the defendant, the defendant’s attorney, or any other person acting on behalf of the defendant for an interview, deposition, discovery request, or other communication with the victim;

The right to full and timely restitution from the offender;

The right to a speedy trial or disposition and a prompt and final conclusion of the case after the conviction or sentence;

The right, upon request, to confer with the prosecution;