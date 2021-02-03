TN Political Caucus Women’s Calls Out Speaker Cameron Sexton’s Shameful Retaliation Against Female Rep.

In a letter titled “Cycle of Shame” President of the Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus, Adrienne Pakis-Gillon said Speaker of the Tennessee House Cameron Sexton assigned Rep. Gloria Johnson to a windowless conference room because she was the lone “no” vote to re-elect Sexton as speaker.
The letter was endorsed by the Kim Troup President of Davidson County Democratic Women.
Read the full letter below.
Cycle of Shame
Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton at (615) 741-2343 has assigned Rep. Gloria Johnson to a windowless conference room.
Reason: she was the lone “no” vote to re-elect Republican Sexton to the role of House Speaker.
Rep. Gloria Johnson is a past president of the Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus. She currently sits in the hallway so her assistant who is experiencing some health issues can have the ventilated space. She continually supports issues that are important to the Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus.
Speaker Cameron Sexton: needs to know that “the women in Tennnessee are watching your actions and your unfair treatment of female legislators and their staff”.
Adrienne Pakis-Gillon
President, Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus
Endorsed by Kim Troup
President, Davidson County Democratic Women
