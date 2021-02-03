TN Political Caucus Women’s Calls Out Speaker Cameron Sexton’s Shameful Retaliation Against Female Rep.

Cycle of Shame Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton at (615) 741-2343 has assigned Rep. Gloria Johnson to a windowless conference room.

Reason: she was the lone “no” vote to re-elect Republican Sexton to the role of House Speaker. Rep. Gloria Johnson is a past president of the Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus. She currently sits in the hallway so her assistant who is experiencing some health issues can have the ventilated space. She continually supports issues that are important to the Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus. Speaker Cameron Sexton: needs to know that “the women in Tennnessee are watching your actions and your unfair treatment of female legislators and their staff”. Adrienne Pakis-Gillon

President, Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus Endorsed by Kim Troup

President, Davidson County Democratic Women