By Rev. Dr. Roderick D. Belin

“To be a Black girl is to be one of the reasons the universe thrives. Our lineage has taught me that I am integral, that we are important, even when society dismisses us, hiding the wonder of our presence, a trail set for and before us by generations of powerful and empowered Black women.” – Yara Shahidi

Children take on the character of their parents

Congregations take on the the characteristics of their pastors

Creatures take on the character of their creators and nurturers

Consequently, the celebration of the Tennessee Tribune is absolutely a celebration of Rosetta Miller Perry.

It is my great pleasure and honor to offer this toast on behalf of Mrs. Rosetta Miller Perry and the Tennessee Tribune on the occasion of your 30th Anniversary.

You remember African Americans. You remember, you take the fragmented pieces of our lives and re-member us, through the stories you tell, you put us back together again. You plumb the depths of the abundant wealth of African American experience and deftly distill the same into words we can see, read, feel, absorb. As such, your work is deeply impactful and wonderfully transformative. Your great dignity is an inspiration.

And so, I have a beverage here in my hand that I shall drink on your behalf

For the tenacity with which you have been telling the story. I drink…

For giving voice to the voiceless, I drink…

For bringing the invisible into plain view, I drink…

For naming, seeing, and recognizing the nameless, faceless others who have been disrespected, devalued, and disregarded by the larger society, I drink…

For the courage to say what needs to be said to the ones who need to hear it, I drink…

For being a visionary, I drink…

For having the savvy and the discipline to bring your visions into reality, I drink…

For the sheer strength to push down walls erected in your way, I drink…

For mentoring the young and inexperienced, I drink…

For opening doors to those who need opportunities , I drink…

For having the temerity to be unapologetically who you are, I drink…