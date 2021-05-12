Trap Music Museum Opens Escape Room in North Nashville on Memorial Day Weekend

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – The Trap Music Museum announced today the organization’s expansion into the Nashville market with the opening of its second “Escape the Trap” Escape Room location. The escape room concept is set to officially open to the public Friday, May 28, 2021 and will be located at 1824 Jefferson Street.

“Escape the Trap” Escape Room offers participants a unique blend of the escape room game experience, along with Trap music history and culture. During the hands-on experience, visitors interact with a series of rooms highlighting Trap Culture, along with live actors. The new Nashville location provides organizations with an engaging interactive team building experience and both residents and visitors alike a memorable event that is fun for all participants over the age of 18.

“Nashville has a diverse culture and history, but the city is just opening itself up to the idea of its musical, entrepreneurial and leadership landscape being more than what it has traditionally depicted,” said James Miller, general manager of “Escape the Trap” Escape Room – Nashville. “This is more than just an expansion, it’s an opportunity to impact the growth of an amazing city and bring people of all walks-of-life together in an environment that educates, fosters relationship building – and fun – for organizations, groups and families.”