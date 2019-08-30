Ritz and Glitz in Sarasota

Renuka Christoph

Enjoy a luxury beach getaway with stellar hospitality and high-level class at Ritz Carlton Sarasota where every guest is treated like royalty. Upon entering the lobby,

the signature scent consisting of white tea and fig fills the air, enhancing the ambiance of the peach marble tiled floor and exquisite interior.

Even the wariest traveller will dispel all burdens, being whisked into a state of nirvana in the palatial resort with the Champagne provided at check-in. Guest rooms pamper with plush pillow-top bedding, a down duvet, marble bathrooms featuring combined bathtub and shower and premium bath essentials by Asprey. Private balconies are in each guest room.

The recommended room choice is the Club Bay View Suite offering stunning views of Sarasota Bay. The 625 Sq ft area offers a living room and bedroom with a king size bed. Enjoy bay views from the bedroom or the balcony, where sunrise and sunset can be enjoyed within the privacy of the suite.

For a truly luxurious experience, select Club Level Access located on the 8th floor, complete with balcony views of the bay. With the club access, enjoy breakfast, lunch and complimentary snacks and hors d’oeuvres until 10 pm. Assiduous servers are available throughout day to assist with special orders and drink requests. Choose from wines, liqueurs, beers and spirits. Word of warning, stay hydrated with the unlimited libation access.

Onsite dining

Jack Dusty offers sea to table fare. Start with the smoked fish dip made with fresh gulf fish, charred shallot and roasted garlic. For dinner, the blackened grouper is a superb choice served with coconut rice, street corn salad, aioli and salsa verde. The hearty fish blends well with mild flavors, including guajillo, a common Mexican dried chili. Sip on the signature Smoking Jacket where taste and presentation won’t disappoint. The server sets apple wood chips on fire in a small bowl and covers with an old-fashioned glass. The whiskey and bitters are then poured into the “smoking” glass, chilled with Dusty logo stamped ice cube and garnished with a fresh orange peel.

Beach Access

The Beach Club on Lido Key offers guests exclusive access to the resort’s private beach. Hop on the shuttle and arrive to coastal paradise within minutes from the resort. Umbrellas are provided for guests on the sugar sand beach with complete bar service from The Lido Key Tiki Bar. After a swim in the Gulf of Mexico or in the pool, enjoy a meal at Ridley’s Porch.

The beach shuttle also makes a stop St. Armands Circle, which offers an enriching time with its boutique shops, clothing stores, restaurants and more.

For an alternative place of stay:

The Westin Sarasota, boasting of a dazzling rooftop bar.

Local things to do:

Newtown Alive

Learn about the history of Sarasota’s African American Communities

Ringling Museum of Art

Learn about the Greatest Show on Earth, view parade wagons, glittering costumes and the cannon that shot performers through the air

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

View a living collection of rare tropical plants

LeBarge Tropical Cruises

Choose from a dolphin, sunset or nature cruise and more