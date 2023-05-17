HERMITAGE, Tenn. – Williamson County-based Cupola Animal Hospitals is opening its third state-of-the-art animal hospital and pet spa this May, its first in Davidson County.

Located in Nashville’s Hermitage neighborhood, North Lake Animal Hospital’s team of experienced veterinarians will offer preventative, emergency, and surgical pet care in addition to integrative and complementary medicine approaches like acupuncture and herbal medicine.

The North Lake Animal Hospital team includes Drs. Cason McIntruff, Molly White, and Brenda Arras.

These doctors provide specialty expertise ranging from internal medicine to therapy and rehabilitation.

“With veterinary medicine, one size does not fit all, which is why we offer traditional Western medicine approaches and more holistic Eastern medicine options,” said Dr. Monty McInturff, President of Cupola Animal Hospitals. “We always work with pet owners to customize a treatment plan that will result in the best outcome at the best value.”

The 8,600-square-foot location will be equipped with a complete surgical suite, a full-service laboratory, comfortable exam rooms, a pet spa offering grooming packages as well as daycare and overnight stays, and a fully stocked pet boutique.

“You can expect the quality of care we provide at all of our Cupola Animal Hospitals clinics. We will provide great care for your dog or cat, great service, and a one-stop shop for whatever your needs are – whether that’s health care, daycare, or grooming,” said Dr. Cason McInturff, a veterinarian at North Lake Animal Hospital.

The Cupola Animal Hospitals team has served Williamson County families since 2017 at Berry Farms Animal Hospital & Pet Spa in Franklin. In 2019, the team opened its second clinic, Concord Road Animal Hospital & Pet Spa in Brentwood.

The newest clinic, North Lake Animal Hospital, will be located at 5552 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

“We chose this location due to the growth on the north side of Nashville, where a lot of pet owners live, work and commute. North Lake will be a convenient location for those needing quality health care for their four-legged family members and those looking for boarding services on the way to the airport,” said Dr. Monty McInturff.

If you would like to join the waitlist at North Lake Animal Hospital, please send an email with client and patient information to nlah@cupolaanimalhospitals.com.