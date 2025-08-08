TSU Names Tucker as 9th President

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is pleased to announce that alumnus Dwayne Tucker is the institution’s new president. The TSU Board of Trustees made the appointment on Tuesday, August 5, during a special meeting. Dakasha Winton, TSU Board Chair, said, “On behalf of the TSU Board of Trustees, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dwayne Tucker as the new President of TSU. His leadership through continued uncertainty and turbulent times with dignity, grace under fire, and a strong resolve to put students first made him the obvious choice.” President Tucker has served as interim president of TSU since December 2024. He is the ninth president of Tennessee State University.

“I thank the Board of Trustees, students, faculty, staff, and our alumni for their support as we continue this journey,” Tucker said. “My focus remains on putting TSU on a path to sustainability. With the help of our State legislators, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the Tennessee Board of Regents, and other supporters, we will extend the legacy of TSU.”

Prior to Tucker’s selection as interim president, he served as the CEO of LEAD Public Schools, a network of public charter schools in the Metro Nashville area. Tucker’s diverse business background and turnaround work with underperforming businesses brings a broad understanding of corporate functions, including sales, operations, marketing, public relations, information technology, legal, human resources, and finance/accounting to the university. Tucker has held the titles of CEO, chief human resource officer, chief administrative officer, and president with companies including First Data, Northwest Airlines, and Alliance Data.

Dwayne Tucker now joins the list of prominent Tennessee State University Presidents known internationally: William Jasper Hale, Walter S. Davis, Andrew P. Torrence, Frederick S. Humphries, Otis L. Floyd, James A. Hefner, Melvin N. Johnson, and Glenda Baskin Glover.