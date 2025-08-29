TSU President Tucker Appoints Three New Leaders to Advance Transformational Change Agenda

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee State University President Dwayne Tucker today announced the hiring of three senior leaders who will play pivotal roles in advancing the university’s multi-year transformation strategy.

Eloise Abernathy Alexis

“I am pleased that the three outstanding leaders we are announcing today will bring their experience, vision, and deep commitment to help advance our great university,” said TSU President Dwayne Tucker. “TSU is entering a new era, one that calls for bold leadership and a transformative approach. Each of these leaders will be instrumental in moving us into a new era of student-centered excellence.”

Eloise Abernathy Alexis, who will serve as Vice President for Institutional Advancement, returns to TSU with over 30 years of experience in education advancement and philanthropy, including leadership roles at Spelman College. During her previous tenure at TSU, she served as associate vice president for Institutional Advancement from 2015 to 2019. In that role, she co-authored the university’s $2 million UNCF Career Pathways Initiatives Grant and conceptualized the framework for TSU’s largest-ever outright gift from a TSU graduate of $1 million. She most recently served as the Vice President of Development at LEAD Public Schools in Nashville.

Dr. Natasha Johnson

Dr. Natasha Johnson, who will serve as Chief Human Resources Officer, is a seasoned human resource leader and capital strategist with 20 years of progressive leadership spanning higher education, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, and nonprofit sectors. Recognized for delivering enterprise-wide HR strategy, fostering an inclusive workplace culture, and aligning talent practices with institutional missions, she has built a strong record of leadership. She has also served as a trusted advisor and executive coach to faculty, boards, and senior leadership in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, while leading her human resources consulting firm, Dr. Johnson has also served TSU students as an assistant professor of human resources management, bringing deep institutional knowledge and a commitment to student success, employee engagement, and transformational leadership.

Cassandra Griggs

Cassandra Griggs, who will serve as Director of Fundraising, is a proud TSU alumnus and served as TSU’s director of Alumni Relations and Giving from 2012 to 2020, after holding several other senior alumni and development positions with the university. An executive-level strategist with more than 25 years of experience, she brings a forward-thinking approach to institutional advancement that has proven successful with partners both internally and externally. She most recently served as director of alumni engagement and special events at Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

Eloise Abernathy Alexis and Dr. Natasha Johnson will report directly to President Tucker, while Cassandra Griggs will report directly to Eloise Abernathy Alexis.

These latest appointments highlight Tucker’s continued commitment to revitalizing the university and strengthening his leadership team as part of a comprehensive plan to urgently address fiscal, operational, and student priorities. Together, these outstanding leaders will play integral roles in guiding TSU toward growth, financial stability, and long-term excellence.

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public land-grant university offering 41 bachelor’s degrees, 15 graduate certificates, 27 master’s degrees, and nine doctoral degrees. TSU’s campus spans 500 acres. The university is committed to academic excellence, providing students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders. Visit tnstate.edu for more details.