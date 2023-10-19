By Alexis Clark

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University’s 2023 homecoming drew thousands of proud alumni, family, and friends from across the country to celebrate the annual week of activities. With the theme “Through Resilience and Perseverance, We Are One,” Tennessee State University proudly kicked off the weeklong celebration with the Robert N. Murrell Oratorical Contest and Gospel Explosion, followed by other traditional events like the coronation of Mister and Miss TSU, the homecoming parade down historic Jefferson Street, and, of course, the football game. This year also featured plenty of star power in the land of ‘Golden Sunshine.’

Homecoming chair Grant Winrow said this year’s week-long events were ‘nothing short of perfection.’

“We did an amazing job executing some great enhancements to homecoming,” Winrow said.

“The highlight of my homecoming is that we had a wonderful time celebrating without any incidents reported. It was a very intentional effort that we partied with a purpose, with all the fundraising that took place.” Winrow also noted how livestreaming the legendary homecoming parade for the first time ever was a huge success, with thousands of viewers who witnessed the event.

There was a warm welcome extended to the Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Medical/Dental Accelerated Pathway Program cohorts during a white coat ceremony to honor students on their journey toward becoming medical doctors, dentists, and healthcare professionals. TSU’s homecoming continued with a music concert featuring Kash Doll, Boosie, Moneybagg Yo, Glorilla, and more for students to have an unforgettable night with some of their favorite rap artists. In the midst of events, Mr. and Miss TSU, Davin Latiker and Victoria McCrae, had their special night, their coronation, during homecoming to officially wear the crowns as queen and king.

“To me, coronation is truly a magical experience,” said McCrae, who was crowned as the 94th Miss TSU. “It is a moment that you not only cherish with the currently reigning royal court but with all royals, admin, family, and students. Being coronated is an indescribable feeling. It is a true moment of happiness and an overwhelming sea of joy.”

Davin Latiker believed that coronation represents a significant moment of recognition. “It is a night dedicated to acknowledging the remarkable achievements of the individuals within the royal court,” he said. “It’s an event that celebrates excellence and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the journey that brought us here.”

Hollywood came to campus as TSU was the first stop on The Shop UNINTERRUPTED HBCU Tour. Guests for the live taping included TSU alumnus Dwane “Key Wane” Weir, Jr., a Grammy award-winning music producer and songwriter who has worked with Beyonce, Drake, Jazmine Sullivan, and Big Sean just to name a few. He was joined by actress and producer Crystal Renee, from Tyler Perry’s Sistas and Zatima television shows. The Shop co-creator Paul Rivera and comedian Kevin Fredericks, professionally known as KevOnStage, served as hosts. The TSU show will air in November on the show’s YouTube Channel and will also feature President Glenda Glover, the Aristocrat of Bands along with Mister and Miss TSU Davin Latiker and Victoria McCrae.

For alumni, the party was in full swing with DJ D-Nice. The DJ to the stars entertained homecoming crowds for two days, on Friday at the Ultimate Day Party and Saturday at the TSU Official Tailgate Event.

Debbie Howard, director of the office of alumni relations, said that homecoming goers called this year’s events one of the greatest of all time. “With so many events being held on campus now, whether it’s the pep rally, the step show, the addition of the inaugural alumni day party or the parade, it just felt like home to many,” Howard said. “To many alumni, this homecoming was one to cherish for a lifetime.”

Homecoming culminated with the TSU football Tigers improving to 4-2 this season, with a win over Norfolk State. And of course, the Aristocrat of Bands stole the halftime show.