NASHVILLE, TN — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of La Vergne Police Detective Lieutenant Kevin Stolinsky.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller presented his wife, Casey with a mortgage payoff notice on stage at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards held at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

FOX Nation’s Patriot Awards honors America’s most valiant, including military veterans, first responders, and other everyday heroes.

“We are here to celebrate everyday Americans who do amazing things, and there is nothing more amazing than volunteering to serve our country or community. I am honored to announce that Tunnel to Towers, with the support of Americans across this great country, will now be taking care of your family the way your husband took care of us,” said Siller.

Kevin Stolinsky

Detective Lieutenant Stolinsky died on November 12, 2021, due to a job-related medical emergency.

Detective Lieutenant Stolinsky began serving his community with the La Vergne Police Department in 2001 as a dispatcher and worked his way through the ranks to achieve detective sergeant. He was posthumously promoted to detective lieutenant.

He also served his country in the U.S. Navy including being a US Navy Seabee and deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005, Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009, and Africa Deployment in 2015.

Detective Lieutenant Kevin Stolinsky is survived by his wife, Casey Stolinsky and their daughter.

Kevin Stolinsky and his daughter.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has set a goal to reach 1,000 mortgage-free homes delivered across the country to our nation’s military and first responders, by the end of the year.

