U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) backs McConnell’s Supreme Court Efforts

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander said Sunday he would support a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee who is not seeking re-election, released a statement Sunday on the matter:

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it. Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year. It has refused to confirm several when the President and Senate majority were of different parties. Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.”