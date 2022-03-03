Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Brentwood Baptist Church & The Church at Harpeth Heights will hold a Nashville Prayer & Worship Rally for Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

The event will be at Nashville War Memorial Legislative Plaza (Next to Capitol Building).

The Church at Harpeth Heights (a regional campus of Brentwood Baptist Church) has a worship leader named Oksana Viyuk who immigrated to America in 1991 with her family after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Message from Oksana:

“My name is Oksana Viyuk. I serve as the Worship Minister at The Church at Harpeth Heights, a campus of Brentwood Baptist Church. My family immigrated to America in 1991. We came here after the collapse of the Soviet Union (1990) when Ukraine had already become an independent nation. I have lots of family, friends, and ministry partners still in Ukraine. I’m still in shock about this war. But, I trust the Sovereign One who rules all the nations and holds them in the palm of His hands. However, my soul has been heavy, grieving, and broken, as my family sends me horrific videos and pictures everyday of all that’s going on in Ukraine. Everything is being destroyed. Innocent blood is being shed, and families are being split apart. Most of the time, I feel helpless on this side of the ocean. I feel compelled by the Spirit to gather believers around the city of Nashville to pray for the nations of Ukraine and Russia. These days are vital and there is an urgency.

*You all are invited to join us in prayer this weekend for a Nashville Worship & Prayer Gathering for Ukraine on Saturday, March 5th, at the War Memorial Legislative Plaza at 3:30pm. Fady Al-Hagal and Alina Kamilchu will be leading as well.

*Let’s lift up all who are enduring these dark days with fear, tragedy, loss, suffering and uncertainty. May they know God as their refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1). May they know Him as Comforter and their Prince of Peace. As one pastor, Steven Lawson, put it “As the hour grows darker, the message of the cross grows brighter.” May truth and justice prevail over evil, may there be protection and preservation of human life, and may many come to saving faith in Jesus��

Thank you for taking the time to view this. Local stations have already begun reaching out to us for coverage information and we would love for you all to partake. Let us know if you have any questions or concerns!