UN Peacekeeping Chief Accuses Russia Of Human Rights Abuses In Africa

NEW YORK — The United Nations under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has accused Russian military personnel of allegedly committing widespread human rights violations in the troubled Central African Republic.

“We are very concerned by the number of these allegations and the fact that they’re still widespread perpetrated, or they are alleged by a great diversity of actors, armed groups,” Lacroix said at a press conference on June 29.

“I believe they’re still responsible for for for the biggest number of these alleged violations of human rights, but also the national armed forces and their bilateral partners.”

Lacroix’s comment came in response to a question regarding the United Nations Panel of Experts report that claims Russian military instructors, along with the Central African Republic military forces, are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians.

The report also alleges that Russian instructors and Central African Republic forces were involved in looting houses and humanitarian organizations and targeting a mosque.

Earlier on June 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov strongly rejected the allegations in the report.