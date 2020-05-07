BNA Launches New Website

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville International Airport (BNA) has launched a new website, replacing the previous version that had been in place for seven years.

The new website, https://flynashville.com/, is a fresh, dynamic and interactive presentation of all BNA, John C. Tune Airport and the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority have to offer and will benefit users with its efficiency and ease of use. The site is designed with the traveler in mind, making it “mobile first,” with prominent features such as flight tracking, real-time parking data and security checkpoint wait times.

Additional features of the new site include:

Streamlined organization and navigation

Dynamic, searchable content (i.e. dining options and retail by concourse and type of fare/shopping experience)

Interactive maps

Airport news, information, background and data

Business and career opportunities

Horton Group of Nashville, Tennessee, designed the site and will provide ongoing web support.

The previous site, with the same URL, attracted 1,252,005 visitors during 2019 alone.

To access the site, visit https://flynashville.com/.

With nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019, Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been one of the fastest growing airports in North America. BNA serves 540 daily commercial flights to 75 nonstop destinations. According to a recent study, in 2018 alone, BNA generated more than $7.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 67,000 jobs in the region, and produced more than $392 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars.

For more information, visit flynashville.com. Learn more about BNA Vision, our growth and expansion plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.