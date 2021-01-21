Under Biden Administration, Indian Students Optimistic About Pursuing American Dreams   

NEW DELHI — Sarthak K., a 27-year-old student from New Delhi, had always been confident about pursuing higher studies in America until President Donald J. Trump was elected in 2016.

Trump’s “America First” program made Sarthak doubtful of having a long-term career in the U.S. as a marketer. The pandemic raised further doubts about his prospects.

“With a change in leadership in the U.S and exam centers reopening by the end of 2020, things are looking up,” said Sarthak. “I plan to pursue my master’s degree this year in the U.S.”

With the election of President Joseph R. Biden, some Indian students are more optimistic about pursuing their American dreams.

“Rigid immigration and visa regulations under Trump leadership had dissuaded me to pursue my higher education in the U.S. With Biden coming into power, the situation is likely to improve for international students. I have already started applying to several universities for management courses,” said Hansika Bansal, 21, a marketing professional in New Delhi. “I will be fulfilling my dream of studying in the U.S. soon. It seems like an era of change, and I am optimistic that things will turn around.”

After the pandemic prompted lockdowns in March 2020, the Trump administration in early July revised its policy regarding international students who were studying in the United States on an F-1 student visa. The regulations required all international students on F-1 visas to be enrolled in a “full course of study” at a U.S. school. The policy was rescinded in mid-July in response to lawsuits filed by U.S. universities.

Students were also concerned whether tuition and other expenses they had incurred would be reimbursed.

“Tuition refunds have not been offered at most schools, but some did reduce tuition (generally between 10-20 percent) in efforts to boost enrollment in 2021,” a December report by the Washington-based National Conference of State Legislatures states.

A blog by the Graduate Management Admission Council , a global association of graduate business schools, reported that “a pre-election poll suggests that international candidates are more likely to study in the U.S. if Biden is elected president.”

Biden has committed “to increase the number of visas awarded for permanent, employment-based immigration” but also to “promote mechanisms to temporarily reduce the number of visas during times of high U.S. unemployment.”