US State Secretary Urges Southeast Asian Nations To Address Myanmar Military Coup

WASHINGTON — Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, took part in the Friends of the Mekong ministerial meeting. In the meeting, he called upon the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members to hold the military regime in Myanmar accountable quickly to the association’s five-point consensus.

“I welcomed the selection of Bruneian Second Foreign Minister Erywan as Association of Southeast Asian Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar and urged the Special Envoy and Association of Southeast Asian Nations members to act quickly to hold the military accountable to the Five-Point Consensus and to engage all parties, including pro-democracy leaders,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Association of Southeast Asian Nations’s leadership is also needed to address the military coup in Burma. In my meetings this week, I again called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to urge the military to end the violence, restore Burma’s democratic transition, and release all those unjustly detained.”

