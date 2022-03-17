WASHINGTON, DC — Recently, U.S. Black Chambers Inc. (USBC) President, Ron Busby Sr., responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address by applauding his call for new investments in economic growth strategies that will benefit Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

Busby Says Biden Emphasizes Economic Growth

“I was pleased that Biden’s State of the Union address described an approach to rebuilding America that emphasizes economic growth, innovation, job creation and manufacturing. The President understands that it is critical to invest in infrastructure, education, emerging technologies, and healthcare to ensure that every American has opportunities to succeed”, said USBC President.

President Joe Biden during his State of the Union Address, while Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi listen.

During his address, Biden stated the importance of investment in the U.S. manufacturing capacity to lower prices, speed up supply chains and boost American jobs. The rebirth of the pride that comes from stamping products “Made In America” – the revitalization of American manufacturing. Yesterday, alongside the Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Guzman and community leaders, Busby visited a Black-owned manufacturing plant in Baltimore to discuss how reviving American manufacturing can revitalize cities across America and the need for supply chain resiliency strategies.

“We welcome President Biden’s commitment to focus on long-term economic growth. I’m especially excited about the impact this will have on the nearly 1.9 million Black-owned businesses—which are key drivers of job creation and the American economy. These businesses are vital to the nation’s economy and are revitalizing America by creating jobs, securing access to capital, fueling innovation, manufacturing goods and providing services that Americans need,” said Busby during the conversation.

Biden’s State of the Union Address Celebrates Progress

President Biden’s State of the Union address is an opportunity to “celebrate the progress we have made and also a time to reflect on the work that must be done to ensure that Black-owned businesses are positioned to not only compete but win as we work towards building a better America together.”

The continued growth of Small Businesses is a key component of America’s economic recovery. As the National Voice of Black Business, the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. will continue working with all stakeholders to further economic opportunities, increase access to capital, strengthen Black businesses, empower job creation and advocate for policies that best serve the interest of the Black community.