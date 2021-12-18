(Nashville, Tenn – TN Tribune) – Boss Talks, a global membership community that empowers women entrepreneurs and increases the economic footprint of women, is expanding their Nashville movement to include a partnership with Vanderbilt University and the Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of our work at the Wond’ry is providing a safe and creative environment for future women founders, leaders, and changemakers. This unique event is designed to empower women to utilize their voices and tell their stories. As Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center, we are proud to create the home for the Renaissance Women’s Summit with Renaissance Marketing and Boss Talks,” said Deanna Meador, director of entrepreneurship.

Vanderbilt University created The Wond’ry, coined from combining wonder and foundry, to provide the tools and resources for students, faculty, staff, and communities to bring ideas to life. The Wond’ry offers workshops, trainings, and programs, with endless opportunities for entrepreneurial-themed collaboration with Boss Talks.

“It is an honor to partner with The Wond’ry at Vanderbilt University to help us with our mission to increase the economic footprint of women globally. The work that the Wond’ry provides to students in entrepreneurship and innovation is a very important piece for any successful entrepreneur. This event is a puzzle piece to complete more opportunities for women in Nashville and beyond,” said Hillary Gadsby, Boss Talks co-founder and CEO.

Brielle Cotterman Media has also joined forces with Boss Talks and will be handling all publicity for all upcoming events between Boss Talks and The Wond’ry.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Vanderbilt University, The Wond’ry, Boss Talks, Renaissance Marketing Group, and Rachel Kennedy has been the personification of the vision of advancing the opportunities and impact of women across the globe, specifically those in the entrepreneurial space. Brielle Cotterman Media is honored to work with these powerful, like minded groups to bring an incredible, timely event to the Wondry; The Renaissance Summit,” said founder Brielle Cotterman.

In relation to Nashville events, Sydney R. Dozier with Renaissance Marketing Group is taking the lead on marketing initiatives.

“Hosting a women’s entrepreneur summit has been a bucket list item for me since starting Renaissance Marketing Group in 2014. I have always been so passionate about the journey of entrepreneurship and every woman involved in this summit shares that exact passion. It’s electric. Nashville has needed a community of women business owners, mentors, and resources and the Renaissance Women’s Summit will be THE place to learn, grow, and thrive no matter the stage of a woman’s business,” said Sydney R. Dozier, founder and CEO, Renaissance Marketing Group.

With the Wond’ry’s mission to build and strengthen creativity coupled with Boss Talk’s mission to increase the economic footprint of women, the two organizations found this partnership equally vital. The official partnership began on December 1, 2021 with both parties immediately diving in and launching an event, the Renaissance Women’s Summit, planned for early 2022 in Nashville.