Veronica Elders Recommended as Next CEO of Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN — The search committee overseeing the selection of Nashville General Hospital’s next chief executive has recommended interim CEO Veronica Elders for the permanent position, according to the Nashville Post.

The Nashville General Hospital Authority Board’s CEO Performance and Search Committee voted June 24 to recommend extending an offer to Elders. Committee Chair David Esquivel said the recommendation would be presented to the full hospital authority board for consideration during its June 25 meeting.

According to the Nashville Post, several Nashville General employees addressed the committee during the public comment period, expressing support for Elders and praising her leadership while serving as interim CEO.

The committee also considered Dr. Keith Churchwell, a Nashville native and nationally recognized cardiologist who most recently served as president of Yale New Haven Hospital and as an associate clinical professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine. Churchwell also is the immediate past president of the American Heart Association.

During committee discussion, board member Dr. Raymond “Buz” Martin said both finalists were exceptionally qualified. The Nashville Post reported that Martin contacted colleagues familiar with Churchwell’s work, who spoke highly of his leadership.

Martin said having both candidates serve Nashville General in different leadership capacities would represent “the best of both worlds.” Although he indicated Churchwell was his preferred candidate, Martin ultimately made the motion recommending Elders for the CEO position, reflecting the committee’s consensus.

According to the Nashville Post, Elders has led several key initiatives since being named interim CEO, including working with Meharry Medical College to secure a professional services agreement that allows medical residents to continue their clinical training at Nashville General.

Before becoming interim CEO, Elders served as the hospital’s chief nursing officer. She assumed the leadership role after the hospital authority board voted not to renew former CEO Joseph Webb’s contract. Webb later resigned following controversy surrounding audit findings.