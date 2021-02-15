VIDEO: British Farmer Fined $1, 370 For Breaking Covid-19 Rules Over Serving Alcohol

FEBRUARY 10, 2021 — A farm owner was fined $1,370 for breaching Covid-19 regulations and serving booze to customers who were caught on video not following the social distancing or wearing masks.

The incident took place at a village farm of Mudgley in Somerset county, England on Jan. 30.

Upon arrival at the location, Somerset cops encountered a number of customers being served cider by one of the employees.

The police in a statement said that the guests were not wearing protective masks or practicing social distancing which led to the fine.

Trying to bury his wrongdoings under the hatchet, the business owner told the officers that he was serving his customers samples of cider, which goes against strict Covid-19 restrictions currently in place.

Consequently, this led to an on-spot investigation and the unnamed owner was issued a fine of $1, 370.80.