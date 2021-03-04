VIDEO: Dead Sea: Grim Landslide Drags 200 Graveyard Coffins Into The Ocean  

GENOA, Italy – A footage has surfaced of Italian officials fishing out corpses and coffins after a major landslide caused a part of the cemetery to send a hundred graves into the sea in Genoa, Italy.

The Camogli cemetery was on a cliff 50 meters (164 feet) high, and when a landslide occurred, part of the cemetery collapsed with it.

Around 200 coffins reportedly slid down the mountain and ended in the sea, as well as two chapels with bodies inside.