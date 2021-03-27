VIDEO: Moment Of Silence Marks One Year Since U.K.’s First Covid Lockdown

LONDON — Twelve months after the first Covid-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom, residents across the country held a minute of silence in memory of those who fell victims to the global pandemic.

The medical staff of the Bradford Teaching Hospitals was part of the event. They gathered to remember the saddening number of patients they lost to Covid-19, among whom two of their colleagues, with a one-minute silent standing ovation in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on March 23.

“The past year has truly been a year like no other,” said Professor Mel Pickup, Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. “We have witnessed unbelievable sadness as many people lost their lives to Covid-19. Still, we have also shed tears of joy as well over 3,600 patients recovered and went home after surviving this terrible virus.”

“I am so proud to have had the opportunity to work with our fantastic colleagues at the Bradford Teaching Hospitals and our partner organization across the district over the last 12 months.”