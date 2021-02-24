VIDEO: Thor-Some: Rare Viking Helmet Unearthed 

SIRET, Romania — A medieval helmet of Viking origin — among only a handful to have survived in Europe — has been unearthed in Romania.

The helmet, believed to be from between the 10th and 13th centuries, was found during work at Siret River, which flows through the east of Romania.

As per the local media, the helmet was found 11 years ago but was not declared or handed over to authorities until now after a police investigation recovered the item on Feb 7.